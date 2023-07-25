Doubling Technology Points

Still striving to get the greatest performance out of your equipment? This weekend will be the perfect time to apply Tech Upgrades to your gear, as Star Trek Online is doubling the amount of Technology Points earned from each one applied.From now until May 2nd at 10AM PDT, every Tech Upgrade used will apply twice as many Technology Points toward your next Upgrade. This, in turn, reduces the amount of Dilithium that must be spent to reach each Upgrade threshold, allowing Captains additional chances to attain both Mark and Rarity increases on their favored load outs.For more Star Trek Online news, including our Season 11.5 release, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.