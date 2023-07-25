"Doomsday" & More With Norman Spinrad, Part 1

Norman Spinrad penned “The Doomsday Machine,” one of the original Star Trek’s most memorable episodes, and he also penned “He Walked Among Us,” a script that went unproduced – at Spinrad’s own urging – and then seemingly vanished for 45 years. That teleplay recently made its way back to Spinrad – long a respected, award-winning author -- when a fan asked him to autograph it at a convention. Such recent developments prompted StarTrek.com to reach out to Spinrad, who granted us a detailed, no-nonsense interview about his experiences with Gene Roddenberry and Gene Coon on “The Doomsday Machine” and “He Walked Among Us.” He also talked about his current projects. Part one is down below and visit StarTrek.com again tomorrow for part two.

Let’s go back to 1967. How did you first hook up with Gene Roddenberry and Star Trek?

Spinrad: I had been working at a literary agency and we were handling the Clarke-Kubrick/2001 project. When I moved to L.A., I was a film critic and I wrote a couple of pieces about what I knew about that, and then I wrote a review of it. I wrote a big feature piece in the Cinema magazine, which was an important critical magazine at the time. I had my problems with 2001. At the same time, Gene Roddenberry was showing his first (Star Trek) pilot at science fiction events. I thought it was very good and I made some kind of mention in my Cinema magazine piece, unfavorably comparing 2001 to Gene Roddenberry’s first Star Trek pilot, the one that didn’t sell. I praised that. So, Gene called me up to thank me and to give me the usual pro forma thing: “Well, perhaps you’d like to come in and talk about writing a Star Trek.” I was re-writing Bug Jack Barron at that time, which was my breakthrough. It was typical L.A. politics, but in this it was true… I said to Gene, “I can’t talk about that now, Gene. I’m a month or so from finishing my work on this novel. Call me back in six weeks.” Having been an agent, I knew that strategy, but I was being sincere. I couldn’t have done it then. So he did call me back in six weeks. I went in and he said, “Look, we’re running out of money. Can you think of something that we can shoot on standing sets, so we don’t have to build anything?” I had an early novelette, which wasn’t very good, which was something like the story of “Doomsday Machine” and something like Moby Dick. So I told him the story and that was it. He liked it and they shot it.

You were on set the whole shoot. That almost never happens, even now…

Spinrad: That was very rare. They usually don’t allow writers on the set. I was 27 years old at the time. It was the first thing I had done. I’d done what he’d asked me to do, in terms of writing the episode to budget, and so I guess he trusted me to be there.