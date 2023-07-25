Don't Miss These New Ships From Hero Collector!

Hero Collector – designers, manufacturers, and publishers of high-quality collectibles from across the worlds of pop culture – reveals its upcoming Star Trek releases for May 2020! A new collection begins with Star Trek Online: The Official Starships Collection, showcasing the original ships created for Star Trek Online, the massively multiplayer online video game.

In Star Trek: The Official Starships Collection, two alien ships from The Next Generation get models of their own – the exotic-but-despised “plague ships” of Tarella, and the uncompromising Sheliak colony ships that forced Picard to break out the rulebooks. Plus, another shuttle box set brings in shuttles from Voyager, The Original Series, and the movies! A deadly Section 31 vessel loaded with drones joins the roster over in Star Trek Discovery: The Official Starships Collection, while the holy Klingon warship called the Ship of the Dead returns as a special issue! And readers receive a classic volume of DC’s The Next Generation comics, plus a collection of IDW’s Kelvin Timeline stories in the Hero Collector Star Trek Graphic Novel Collection.