Published Jan 20, 2020
Don't Miss Out on These January Star Trek Books
From a five year mission to the latest Star Trek magazine, here is the latest from Star Trek's publishing world.
It’s a new year and the world of Star Trek publishing continues apace! In this latest installment of our monthly feature, we highlight the latest offerings to help you get your fix of Star Trek on the printed page! Comics and magazines are the name of the game this month.
First up, IDW Publishing is offering two new titles, beginning with Star Trek: Year Five #10. This monthly series follows Captain James Kirk and his crew aboard the Starship Enterprise as they continue their adventures during the final year of their historic mission of exploring strange new worlds and seeking out new life and new civilizations. With Kirk still incapacitated following events in this ongoing storyline, Mr. Spock and a landing party escort their mysterious friend Ayal back to their home planet of I’Qos. There, Spock finds himself trapped between a planet descending into chaos and a crew at each other’s throats. The end of the original mission is in sight…if the Enterprise can make it out in one piece! Written by Jim McCann, Jackson Lanzig, and Collin Kelly, with art by Silvia Califano, the issue will go on sale for $3.99.
IDW also brings to readers Odyssey’s End, collecting the first six issues of Star Trek: Year Five. Over the course of its five-year mission, the crew of the Starship Enterprise has traveled to strange new worlds, defeated impossible foes, and made universe-changing decisions. But now, with the end in sight, they face their biggest challenge yet! From writers Jackson Lanzig, Colin Kelly, Brandon Easton, and Jody Houser, and artists Stephen Thompson, Martin Coccolo, and Silvia Califano, you can pick up this collection for $19.99.
New in January from Modiphius Entertainment is the Gamma Quadrant Sourcebook, the latest expansion for the ever-growing universe of the Star Trek Adventures roleplaying game. This new volume provides gamemasters and players with all sorts of new information about the region of space introduced to fans in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Included in the book are details about the status of Federation relations between the Dominion as well as other races that call the Gamma Quadrant home, along with a history of the Dominion War and its effects on both sides of the wormhole. New ships along with a dozen new alien species are also introduced and ready for inclusion in your campaign. You can purchase this book for £24.99 or $32.99.
Also hitting stores this month is the latest issue of Star Trek Magazine. The countdown to the premiere of Star Trek: Picard is on, so expect to read all the latest news and info for the new show. Also included are updates on the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Discovery and what’s going on behind the scenes of Star Trek: Lower Decks, the animated series currently scheduled arrive on CBS All Access later in 2020. Plus, as the new year also marks the 25th anniversary of Star Trek: Voyager’s launch, this issue also includes a look back at the series’ premiere episode, “Caretaker,” as well as a new interview with Kathryn Janeway herself, Kate Mulgrew! From Titan Magazines, you can grab an issue for $9.99.
Dayton Ward (he/him) is a New York Times bestselling author or co-author of numerous novels and short stories, including a whole bunch of stuff set in the Star Trek universe, and often working with friend and co-writer Kevin Dilmore. As he’s still a big ol' geek at heart, Dayton is known to wax nostalgic about all manner of Star Trek topics over on his own blog, The Fog of Ward.