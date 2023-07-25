Don't Miss Out on These January Star Trek Books

New in January from Modiphius Entertainment is the Gamma Quadrant Sourcebook, the latest expansion for the ever-growing universe of the Star Trek Adventures roleplaying game. This new volume provides gamemasters and players with all sorts of new information about the region of space introduced to fans in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Included in the book are details about the status of Federation relations between the Dominion as well as other races that call the Gamma Quadrant home, along with a history of the Dominion War and its effects on both sides of the wormhole. New ships along with a dozen new alien species are also introduced and ready for inclusion in your campaign. You can purchase this book for £24.99 or $32.99.