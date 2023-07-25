Doctor Who / Star Trek Comic Set for Release

The first in a series of eight tales, Assimilation2 #1 brings together Captain Picard and his Enterprise crew and the Doctor and his companions. The landmark team-up occurs when the whole galaxy is threatened by an unholy alliance between their most-infamous nemeses, the Borg and the Cybermen, respectively. Scott and David Tipton, collaborating with with Doctor Who veteran Tony Lee, wrote Assimilation2 #1, while J.K. Woodward rendered the art and Woodward and David Messina realized the covers. The Time Lord depicted is, of course, the current one, played on the TV series by Matt Smith. Variants will include a rare wrap-around photo cover and one by Joe Corroney, featuring the TARDIS crew on the Enterprise. Star Trek: The Next Generation/Doctor Who: Assimilation2 #1 will run 32 pages and sell for $3.99.