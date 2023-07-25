Doctor to Sickbay! Medical Emergency!

Nurses run all over the place, looking in countless rooms and yelling down hallways trying to find the right person to help with a specific situation at a critical time. Communication gaps in healthcare have tremendous impacts that can result in varying levels of patient harm, not to mention wasted dollars annually estimated to be in excess of $10 billion. By following the Starfleet model, the Vocera system directly solves this problem, delivering instant real-time communication between key players at the tap of a badge.

Vocera's not just sticking to healthcare, either. "We're focused on mission-critical environments where the people working are truly mobile and information is very dynamic," Miley says. "Hospitals are the ideal use case: people are always moving, and information about patients is always changing; highly coordinated handoffs are common." This is also true for places like nuclear power plants, where workers need to take reactors offline while fuel rods are changed; not only is downtime expensive, but communications need to be synchronized so everyone can do their jobs quickly and minimize radiation exposure. Luxury hotels that pride themselves on personalized service also need their staff to be up on their communications game. The results speak for themselves, according to Miley: hotels get better service with fewer staff members, nuclear reactor turnarounds happen faster, and hospitals are quieter, more peaceful places without a constant stream of calls over the PA system. Eventually, she says, Vocera wants to extend its system to the home, starting with healthcare workers who want to be able to connect with off-sight doctors instantly: "It'll be a communications layer that can find you anywhere."

"We're at a very unique time in history," Miley says. "Look at all the innovations that have happened in other industries; healthcare innovation is the last frontier, and there's a tremendous amount of change going on in consumer and patient empowerment. All the technology that's coming together right now is like a perfect storm; how many times in your life are you at the right time and the right place with the right tech to have an impact? That's something we can facilitate."

Though expanding to other markets is part of doing business, Miley thinks healthcare is the most rewarding sector by far. "Most tech companies don't see the benefits of how they impact people," she says. "What's really different about Vocera is that we get stories of how a baby was born or a life was saved because of our technology." She continues: "The people who work here are very mission-driven: they're here because they want to have an impact — they want to collaborate, be a part of something. The badge is all about collaborating better; that's the mentality the people who work here have, and that's the mentality we try to encourage."

You'd be hard-pressed not to find the very same ethos on any Federation starship. It's good to know at least one piece of Starfleet tech is well on its way. Next up, medical tricorders! After that…who knows? (I'm crossing my fingers for warp drive!)