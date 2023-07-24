Doctor McCoy’s Legendary Lines

Whenever tense situations arose during the U.S.S. Enterprise’s missions, Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy never hesitated to voice his opinion, underline his expertise, and emphasize the fields in which he did not specialize. The chief surgeon’s signature “I’m a doctor, not a…” catchphrase (as well as its variants) became a staple for DeForest Kelley on Star Trek: The Original Series, with Karl Urban continuing the tradition throughout the three Kelvin Timeline films.

Ranging from direct statements to humorous declarations, these legendary lines reflected the predicaments faced by the Enterprise crew in the particular episodes and movies in which they were spoken. Let’s look back on McCoy’s memorable remarks and examine their place in the Star Trek pantheon.