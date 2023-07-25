Diverse Star Trek Books on the Way

Star Trek fans may want to make some room on their bookshelves, as CBS Consumer Products has just announced a trio of in-the-pipeline Trek titles in advance of the upcoming BookExpo America in New York City. September 2011 will see the arrival of The Star Trek Book of Opposites, via Quirk Books. Designed to provide educational fun, the Book of Opposites will pair up colorful photographs of Star Trek’s classic heroes and aliens to introduce the concept of opposites through immediate visual humor. Just a month later, in October 2011, Abrams will open wide The Star Trek Vault. Penned by popular comic book writer Scott Tipton, Star Trek Vault gathers together a treasure trove of Star Trek imagery and memorabilia. And in the fall of 2012 be on the lookout for Star Trek TNG 365. Like its acclaimed predecessor, Star Trek 365, Star Trek TNG 365 will serve as the definitive guide to Star Trek: The Next Generation, complete with in-depth commentary, behind-the-scenes histories, remarkable photographs, and interviews with the writers, cast and crew, as well as synopses of all 178 episodes of TNG.

