Dispatches from #STLV: 'Star Trek' as a Philosophical Thought Experiment

Dr. Boyce framed the question of time travel as a matter of personal identity. Who are we, if potentially two versions of us can co-exist at the same time? A packed audience learned that there are a few different ways of addressing this. In the Star Trek: The Animated Series episode “Yesteryear” Spock time travels to his childhood in order to save his younger self from death. Dr. Boyce explained that in this scenario, we have to find a way to make three facts co-exist: 1. At the time of his childhood, Spock is over six feet tall; 2. At the time of his childhood, Spock is not over six feet tall; and 3. There is no time at which the same individual is both over six feet tall and not over six feet tall. This is a personal identity paradox that continues to be a subject of open exploration in philosophical work.

Of course, Discovery has added significant depth to Trek’s relationship with time travel with the Red Angel. Dr. Chan used this plot to think about things beyond our control and how they could have gone differently. Noting that at a Star Trek convention in Las Vegas, nothing could be more appropriate than thinking about luck, Chan then breaks down luck into more types than I ever thought to imagine. Philosophers define “luck” as something that is out of our control. We can be morally lucky, and this type of luck comes with a kind of currency, that of praise and blame. There is also circumstantial luck, which is happening to end up in the circumstances we are in, like where we are born, through no choice of our own.

Whether someone is born in the Prime Universe or the Mirror Universe is completely outside of their control: it is a matter of circumstantial luck. And yet, this luck determines whether Michael Burnham is raised by Vulcans and becomes a moral Starfleet officer, or whether she is raised by the Terran Empress and becomes a calculating killer. There is, some philosophers argue, "too much luck" for us to make reasonable judgments about who deserves praise and who deserves blame. Whether a character in Star Trek — or any of us for that matter — becomes a hero or villain, then, is maybe less about who they are and more about the luck of the draw.