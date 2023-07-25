Discovery's Spock Makes His Debut

Fans have been waiting and waiting to see your Spock. How much of a relief is it to finally be able to talk about it after all these months?

It's pretty relieving. I've been sitting with it for quite a while, so I'm both thrilled and frightened of the response.

To your thinking, what is the essence of Spock?

Spock is, to me, is wisdom. He's deeply empathetic and highly logical, obviously, as we know, and I think that makes such a wonderful combination. He's often there to offer a profound answer or observation because of his unique perspective, which is both half-human and half-Vulcan, or half-alien. And to have these two conflicting modes of operation within this one being is so compelling, and I think that's why he's been such a special character for so long.

How logical are you, or is this role totally alien to you?

Honestly, I think I've learned a lot from playing him. I tend to indulge in my emotions as Ethan, but am always striving for a better combination of logic and emotion. I think, ultimately, my goal as a human is to be deeply empathetic, but to also maintain a clear mind and make logical decisions. And so, I've learned a lot from him.

Such as?

There are times in my life when I've been overwhelmed by fear or anger or happiness, and I feel the pressures of playing Spock have forced me to sit with my emotion, experience it, and still be able to think clearly about the world in front of me.

Spock is clearly not in a great place, and the episode posits the question, was he broken when he met the Red Angel, or did the Red Angel break him? Give us a sense of where you feel he is in his journey.

I think he was broken before the Red Angel. I shouldn't say broken. I think he was unrealized before the Red Angel, and his experience with the Red Angel has really exposed him to himself. I think he's compartmentalized his emotional half for most of his life, and we'll really explore at what point he starts to compartmentalize his emotional side in this season. But I think that this breaking is necessary for him to become the Spock that we have gotten to know from The Original Series that was so beautifully portrayed by Leonard Nimoy.