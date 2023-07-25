Published Jul 22, 2017
Discovery's Comic-Con Panel Highlights & Reveals
The Star Trek: Discovery panel at San Diego Comic-Con got off to a fast start with the premiere of the new trailer for the upcoming show. And then it was time for the standing-room-only crowd in Ballroom 20 to meet the show's cast and creatives, who were introduced by Rainn Wilson, the panel's moderator and Discovery's Harry Mudd.
Cast members on hand included Sonequa Martin-Green, Jason Isaacs, Doug Jones, James Frain, Shazad Latif, Anthony Rapp and Mary Wiseman, as well as executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Aaron Harberts, Gretchen J. Berg, Heather Kadin and Akiva Goldsman.
Among the revelations:
Alex Kurtzman revealed that there are raging debates "daily" about the importance of canon in writers room.
Martin-Green pointed out that, "If you say you love the legacy of Star Trek, but don't love (our diversity), you missed it."
Berg confirmed that the Klingons will speak... Klingon, adding that viewers will see subtitles on their screens.
Jones noted having hooved feet as a Kelpien means that he must walk awkwardly on set to look appropriately alien.
Harberts discussed how the conflict between the Klingons and Federation will play out and stressed that the actions of individuals can have huge impact. Harberts said of Discovery that ultimately, "It's a family show, it's a workplace show, and the science fiction overlays the top."
Rapp announced that Wilson Cruz will play the love interest of his character, Lt. Paul Stamets.
Martin-Green stated that Sarek and Amanda are Michael Burnham's surrogate parents while on Vulcan. She also revealed that Burnham's relationship with Captain Georgiou is also "close." Martin-Green later added, "We truly are so grateful to be here to be part of this legacy."
Rainn Wilson went there. "Well, Star Trek is just better," he said in answer to a question about differences between Star Trek and Star Wars.
Jeff Russo has been hired as composer for Discovery. Further, Russo has already completed the Discovery theme, and the producers have developed the title sequence.
Wiseman said it endows performances with power knowing how invested in Star Trek fans and her fellow actors are.
Goldsman noted the importance of finding conflict resolution, specifically conflict resolution that is utopian, not dystopian, for Star Trek.
Enjoy some of the other moments from Discovery's debut at San Diego Comic-Con.
Star Trek: Discovery will debut September 24 on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. The series will premiere on Netflix in the rest of the world on September 25.