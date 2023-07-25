Published Aug 21, 2017
Discovery Uniform Tops Now Available
Discovery Uniform Tops Now Available
Get ready to boldly watch Star Trek: Discovery in a quartet of sublimated uniform t-shirts. Perfect for cosplaying and/or wearing at conventions, the adult short-sleeve shirts come with an exclusive die-cut sticker set featuring the Discovery logo and the badge corresponding to that particular uniform.
Command Uniform
Science Uniform
Medical Uniform
Operations Uniform
The uniform t-shirts are now available at www.amazon.com.