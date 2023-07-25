Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Aug 21, 2017

    Discovery Uniform Tops Now Available

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Get ready to boldly watch Star Trek: Discovery in a quartet of sublimated uniform t-shirts. Perfect for cosplaying and/or wearing at conventions, the adult short-sleeve shirts come with an exclusive die-cut sticker set featuring the Discovery logo and the badge corresponding to that particular uniform.

    Command Uniform

    Science Uniform

    Medical Uniform

    Operations Uniform

    The uniform t-shirts are now available at www.amazon.com.

