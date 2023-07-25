Discovery Ships, New Manga Novels, and More Available From Hero Collector in March 2020

Hero Collector – designers, manufacturers, and publishers of high-quality collectibles from across the worlds of pop culture – reveals its upcoming Star Trek releases for March 2020! The iconic Klingon battlecruiser returned to screens earlier this year in Star Trek: Discovery – and now the D7 makes its way into the Star Trek: Discovery Official Starships Collection as a gorgeous 9-inch model!

Plus two new entries in The Official Starships Collection showcase the exotic Xindi-Insectoid vessel from Star Trek: Enterprise and the bulky, industrial Antares freighter from Star Trek: The Next Generation. And in the UK, readers can collect the latest volumes in the Hero Collector Star Trek Graphic Novel Collection –?TokyoPop’s first book of Star Trek manga, and original adventures in The Original Series!