Published Dec 18, 2019
Discovery Ships, New Manga Novels, and More Available From Hero Collector in March 2020
"Behold the D-7, future battlecruiser of the Imperial Fleet."
Hero Collector – designers, manufacturers, and publishers of high-quality collectibles from across the worlds of pop culture – reveals its upcoming Star Trek releases for March 2020! The iconic Klingon battlecruiser returned to screens earlier this year in Star Trek: Discovery – and now the D7 makes its way into the Star Trek: Discovery Official Starships Collection as a gorgeous 9-inch model!
Plus two new entries in The Official Starships Collection showcase the exotic Xindi-Insectoid vessel from Star Trek: Enterprise and the bulky, industrial Antares freighter from Star Trek: The Next Generation. And in the UK, readers can collect the latest volumes in the Hero Collector Star Trek Graphic Novel Collection –?TokyoPop’s first book of Star Trek manga, and original adventures in The Original Series!
STAR TREK DISCOVERY: THE OFFICIAL STARSHIPS COLLECTION
This incredible series of die-cast models features ships based directly on the original VFX models of Star Trek: Discovery, ensuring extraordinary detail and accuracy. Each is accompanied by a spotlight magazine.
#26 – Klingon D7-class Cruiser; $55.99, £34.99
The D7 was the first Klingon ship to ever appear in Star Trek, and made its reimagined return in Star Trek: Discovery Season Two.
STAR TREK: THE OFFICIAL STARSHIPS COLLECTION
This incredible figurine collection includes hand-painted resin ships from every Star Trek TV series, recreated with incredible detail and accompanied by an in-depth profile magazine.
#172 – Xindi-Insectoid Fighter; $24.99, £14.99
A warship used by the Xindi-Insectoids in Star Trek: Enterprise, this heavily-armed ship had no central control room – reflecting the non-hierarchical nature of the Xindi.
#173 – Arcos; $24.99, £14.99
A Federation Antares-class freighter, the Arcos was destroyed by a warp core breach in Star Trek: The Next Generation, and its escaping crew captured by militant colonists.
STAR TREK HERO COLLECTOR GRAPHIC NOVELS
(Not available in the US)
Celebrate over 50 years of Star Trek comics with Hero Collector, in a series of hardback collections of the best Starfleet comic and manga stories from publishers such as DC, Marvel, IDW, Malibu, Wildstorm, and TokyoPop!
#83 – Star Trek: Shinsei Shinsei (Star Trek: Manga Part 1); £10.99
Written by Jim Alexander, Mike W. Barr, Chris Dows, Joshua Ortega, and Rob Tokar, and illustrated by Gregory Giovanni Johnson, Makoto Nakasuka, Michael Shelfer, EJ Su, and Jeong Mo Yang, Star Trek: Shinsei, Shinsei isn't to be missed! Originally published by Tokyopop to celebrate Star Trek’s 40th anniversary, Shinsei Shinsei (“New Life, New Stars”) brings Kirk, Spock, and the rest of The Original Series to the page in a fresh Japanese style! This manga anthology collects five original stories from different author-artist teams.
#84 – Star Trek: The Corbomite Effect; £10.99
Mike Carlin, Tom Sutton, and Ricard Villagran bring Star Trek: The Corbomite Effect to life. The DC Star Trek comics told classic starfaring adventures starring Kirk, Spock, McCoy, and the entire crew of the USS Enterprise-A. In this volume the crew’s shore leave goes badly wrong, Scotty wages a war against gremlins, and Kirk is trapped on a fallen Eden of his own making – Gamma Trianguli VI, once ruled by the computer-god Vaal! Collects Star Trek #42-46 (DC Comics).