    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Jan 16, 2019

    Discovery Season Two Title Sequence Revealed

    A Red Angel, black badge and a Vulcan salute among new additions

    Star Trek: Discovery Season 2

    StarTrek.com

    We're seeing lots of red... and a Red Angel. CBS All Access has released a mostly title-free version of the Star Trek: Discovery season-two title sequence. The 90-second sequence also features glimpses of a captain's chair, fingers spreading into the Vulcan salute, a trio of Starfleet divisional badges, and a badge that fills in with black to represent Section 31.

    What other Easter eggs can you spot?

    Star Trek: Discovery's second season will premiere tomorrow, Thursday, January 17, 2019 on CBS All Access in the U.S. and on Space Channel in Canada. The series premieres in 188 countries on Netflix on Friday, January 18, 2019.

