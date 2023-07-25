Discovery Season Two Secrets from the Red Carpet

The Mirror Universe figured prominently in season one. Georgiou aside, season two likely won’t spend much time there, if any. However, Sonequa Martin-Green noted that Michael Burnham will see herself reflected in Spock, and vice versa. “I don't want to spoil anything, but there is a lot of Spock in Burnham,” Discovery’s leading lady told us. “There's a lot that still needs to be dug out with that, and so essentially anywhere I go as Michael, and especially in alternate worlds where people are shaped by their surroundings and could possibly be better people if they’d been raised up with better surroundings -- when you think about that, and you think about your tendencies and your inclinations and those things that are shaped by something like a mirror universe -- it definitely makes me think about the wounds of my own past, the mistakes I've made and those times when I was led by my baser instincts. We dig into a lot of that. I think they definitely see each other, and they bring out… Oh man, what can I say? They bring out a lot in each other. I'll say that.”