Published Jul 20, 2018
Discovery Season 2 Sneak Peek, Trek Shorts Announced at Comic-Con
Star Trek: Discovery news of major proportions came at warp speed during today’s Discovery panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con… with a season-two sneak peek and details about Star Trek: Short Treks rocking the house. On hand from Discovery were cast members Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz, Mary Chieffo and Anson Mount, as well as executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin, along with panel moderator and season two guest star, Tig Notaro.
First, fans were treated to a sneak peek at the show’s upcoming second season, with footage introduced by series co-creator and executive producer Alex Kurtzman, who directed the season-two premiere.
Lt. Nhan (Rachael Ancheril), Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Captain Pike (Anson Mount)
Chief Engineer Reno (Tig Notaro)
Lt. Nhan, Michael Burnham, Captain Pike, Linus (David Benjamin Tomlinson), Saru (Doug Jones) and Lt. Connolly (Sean Connolly Affleck)
Captain Pike
Captain Pike, Lt. Nhan and Michael Burnham
Michael Burnham
Kurtzman also announced Star Trek: Short Treks, which will run on CBS All Access. The four Short Treks episodes will roll out monthly beginning this fall, and will be standalone stories, each running approximately 10-15 minutes. Each short will be an opportunity for deeper storytelling and the exploration of key characters and themes which fit into Discovery and the expanding Star Trek universe.
Rainn Wilson will return to play Harry Mudd in a short he will also direct, and Aldis Hodge will star in another as Craft, a man who finds himself the only human on board a deserted ship. Additional episodes will include a deep dive into Saru’s (Doug Jones) backstory as the first Kelpien to join Starfleet, and Tilly’s (Mary Wiseman) journey aboard the U.S.S. Discovery and her friendship with an unlikely partner.
“There is no shortage of compelling stories to tell in the Star Trek universe that inspire, entertain, and either challenge our preconceived ideas or affirm long held beliefs, and we are excited to broaden the universe already with Short Treks,” said Kurtzman. “Each episode will deliver closed-ended stories while revealing clues about what’s to come on in future Star Trek: Discovery episodes. They’ll also introduce audiences to new characters who may inhabit the larger world of Star Trek.”
Star Trek: Discovery's first season is available on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. It's available on Netflix in the rest of the world.