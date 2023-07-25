Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Nov 9, 2017

    Discovery Returns January 7

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Chapter two of Star Trek: Discovery will kick off on Sunday, January 7, 2018, on CBS All Access in the United States. And it will do so with an episode titled, "Despite Yourself." In it, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, while in unfamiliar territory, is forced to get creative in their next efforts to survive opposing and unprecedented forces and return home.

    As previously reported, Discovery's ninth episode and the show's fall season finale, "Into the Forest I Go," will air this weekend. "Despite Yourself" will launch the back six episodes of Discovery's first season.

    Star Trek: Discovery airs Sunday nights on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. The series airs on Mondays on Netflix in the rest of the world.

