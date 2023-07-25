Discovery Renewed for Second Season

Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for a second season, it was announced today by CBS All Access.

“In just six episodes, Star Trek: Discovery has driven subscriber growth, critical acclaim and huge global fan interest for the first premium version of this great franchise,” said Marc DeBevoise, President and Chief Operating Officer, CBS Interactive, referring to the fact that Discovery set new CBS All Access records for subscriber sign-ups in a single day, week and month. “This series has a remarkable creative team and cast who have demonstrated their ability to carry on the Star Trek legacy. We are extremely proud of what they’ve accomplished and are thrilled to be bringing fans a second season of this tremendous series.”

The first six episodes are currently available. As previously announced, Discovery will air in two chapters. The final episode of chapter one will debut on Sunday, November 12, and the second chapter, featuring the remaining six episodes, will return in January 2018.

Star Trek: Discovery streams Sunday nights on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. The series streams on Mondays on Netflix in the rest of the world.