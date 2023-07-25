Published Mar 21, 2019
Burnham, Pike, and Georgiou Take Center Stage in 'The Red Angel'
Get your first look at images from the newest episode of 'Star Trek: Discovery.'
Episode ten of Star Trek: Discovery's second season, "The Red Angel," drops this Thursday. StarTrek.com is pleased to share a first look at several photos from the newest episode.
Check out the global preview for "The Red Angel" below. This week, Burnham is stunned when she learns her ties to Section 31 run deeper than she ever fathomed. Armed with the identity of the Red Angel, the U.S.S. Discovery goes to work on its most critical mission to date.
Episode Preview | Star Trek: Discovery - The Red Angel
Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 are currently streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, and Austria. Seasons 2 and 3 are also available on the Pluto TV Star Trek channel in Switzerland, Germany, and Austria. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. Star Trek: Discovery is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.
