    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Mar 21, 2019

    Burnham, Pike, and Georgiou Take Center Stage in 'The Red Angel'

    Get your first look at images from the newest episode of 'Star Trek: Discovery.'

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Tyler and Burnham Kiss

    Episode ten of Star Trek: Discovery's second season, "The Red Angel," drops this Thursday. StarTrek.com is pleased to share a first look at several photos from the newest episode.

    Ethan Peck as Spock; Jayne Brook as Admiral Cornwell; Anson Mount as Captain Pike

    Ethan Peck as Spock

    Anthony Rapp as Stamets

    Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou; Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

    Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou

    Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou; Anson Mount as Captain Pike; Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham; Ethan Peck as Spock

    Anson Mount as Captain Pike; Jayne Brook as Admiral Cornwell; Ethan Peck as Spock

    Mary Wiseman as Tilly

    Shazad Latif as Tyler

    Anthony Rapp as Stamets; Wilson Cruz as Culber

    Ethan Peck as Spock

    Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou; Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

    Mary Wiseman as Tilly

    Wilson Cruz as Culber; Anthony Rapp as Stamets

    Spock The Red Angel

    Georgiou

    (l-r): Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham; Ethan Peck as Spock

    (L-R): Shazad Latif as Tyler; Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

    Check out the global preview for "The Red Angel" below. This week, Burnham is stunned when she learns her ties to Section 31 run deeper than she ever fathomed. Armed with the identity of the Red Angel, the U.S.S. Discovery goes to work on its most critical mission to date.

    Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 are currently streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, and Austria. Seasons 2 and 3 are also available on the Pluto TV Star Trek channel in Switzerland, Germany, and Austria. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. Star Trek: Discovery is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

