Discovery Mirror Arc Continues with IDW's Succession

Star Trek: Discovery: Succession #1 will arrive in stores on April 25, followed on May 23 by Succession #2. Fans should note that each of the four issues will feature four different covers: an A, a variant cover, a photo, and "Ships of the Line" cover by the Ireland-based tandeom of Declan Shalvey and Jordie Bellaire. Succession #1 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99.

For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.