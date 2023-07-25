Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Feb 8, 2018

    Discovery Mirror Arc Continues with IDW's Succession

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek: Discovery will conclude its first season this weekend, but the adventure will continue in the spring with IDW Publishing's four-part comic miniseries, Star Trek: Discovery -- Succession. The story, written by  Kirsten Beyer and Mike Johnson, will unfold in the Mirror Universe, with a direct connection to the Mirror arc that occurred during the second half of Discovery's freshman year.

    Star Trek: Discovery: Succession #1 will arrive in stores on April 25, followed on May 23 by Succession #2. Fans should note that each of the four issues will feature four different covers: an A, a variant cover, a photo, and "Ships of the Line" cover by the Ireland-based tandeom of Declan Shalvey and Jordie Bellaire. Succession #1 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.

