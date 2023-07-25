Discovery, Martin-Green Win Saturn Awards

Sonequa Martin-Green follows Kate Mulgrew as Star Trek's only recipients of a Saturn Award for best leading actor in a television series while Discovery joins Star Trek: The Next Generation (Best Genre Syndicated TV Series) and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (Best Genre Syndicated TV Series) as a Saturn Award best series winner.

Congratulations to Sonequa Martin-Green and the cast and crew of Star Trek: Discovery.

