Discovery Heroes & Villains Arrive

A communication from Kol has reached all vessels in the area: he declared his disgust at what the Klingon Empire has become. No longer a distinguished entity consisting of only the best and brightest, he sees the Empire as a shadow of its former self and intends to seize control and blaze a path forged by power in the name of the House of Kor.

Starfleet needs you to investigate what’s really going on. Kol’s ambitions have led to war in the past and it’s possible they could yield the same results once more. You could be the key to saving the Federation in the “Empire Reforged” Mega-Event.