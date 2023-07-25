Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Jan 28, 2019

    Discovery Heroes & Villains Arrive

    Kol, Section 31 Georgiou, Mirror Stamets and Number One get in on the action in Timelines

    By Star Trek Timelines Team
    Excited about season two of Star Trek: Discovery? Can’t get enough of all your favorite characters? Then now is the perfect time to warp into Star Trek Timelines. Beginning January 31, Timelines is launching a month-long Mega-Event focused on characters from Discovery seasons one and two.

    A communication from Kol has reached all vessels in the area: he declared his disgust at what the Klingon Empire has become. No longer a distinguished entity consisting of only the best and brightest, he sees the Empire as a shadow of its former self and intends to seize control and blaze a path forged by power in the name of the House of Kor.

    Starfleet needs you to investigate what’s really going on. Kol’s ambitions have led to war in the past and it’s possible they could yield the same results once more. You could be the key to saving the Federation in the “Empire Reforged” Mega-Event.

    Over the course of four events, you will meet and have the chance to recruit new crew from Star Trek: Discovery, including Section 31 Phillipa Georgiou, the new Number One, Mirror Paul Stamets, and Kol himself. There will also be classic characters from other Star Trek series, including Lieutenant Chekov from The Original Series and Chief O’Brien from Deep Space Nine.

    Check out the schedule of events featured in the “Empire Reforged” Mega-Event:

    • January 31 – Might Makes Right (Faction Event)• February 7 – The Sum of its Parts (Skirmish Event)• February 14 – Shall I Compare Thee? (Galaxy Event)• February 21 – From the Ashes (Hybrid Faction/Galaxy Event)

    Join the “Empire Reforged” Mega-Event by playing Star Trek Timelines via the App Store, Google Play Store, Amazon App Store, Steam or Facebook. For more information on the game, follow the Star Trek TimelinesFacebook page.

    Star Trek Timelines merges the characters, stories and settings from Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: The Next Generation , Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Enterprise and Star Trek: Discovery. Gather your favorite heroes -- or villains -- to build your dream crew, explore the galaxy and lead Starfleet through a crisis threatening the very fabric of time and space.

