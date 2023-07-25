Discovery Heads to Blu-ray: Wilson Cruz

We believed they were. I think Anthony and I did a very good job of responding in a strong, compassionate, appropriate way, but we also let people know we're not here for the hate, and we're not just going to roll over and let hateful things be said about us or our community. By the way, there was very little of that, which is what was really surprising to me. What was overwhelming was, we expected people to be intrigued by these characters, but I don't think we expected them to fall in love with them as quickly as they did. I think that's a testament to the writing and there's something to be said for two people who actually love each other.

Plus, you and Anthony shared some nice chemistry…

Thank you. As friends for 20 years, I think we brought all of that intimacy to the story. We bared our souls a bit, and I think people responded to that.

Last time we spoke, you discussed shooting your death scene. But, given the suddenness and brutality of the moment, how hard was it to actually watch Culber’s demise?

The first time I saw it, I turned away. You could imagine that watching my own death was really hard. Also, they kept flashing back to it in the following episodes. But you know what was really painful? Watching it with my mom. That was rough. She screamed.

Let’s address something specific. Did you know when you filmed that scene that you’d be coming back?

Yes.

Did that cushion the blow?

Yes. When we shot it, I knew that I’d be coming back, and that was great, but I didn't know how, and I didn't know to what extent exactly. But I knew where the story was going. So, again, I trusted our creators. I, as Wilson Cruz, the activist and actor, had many questions about the storyline, and they answered them. I trusted them, which is why I was so willing to go out and talk about the scene, and about the storyline, after the fact, because I do trust these storytellers and I know where their hearts are.

We know you have to choose your words carefully, but give us some sense, now that you’re deep into season two, of how Culber will factor into the action…