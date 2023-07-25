Discovery Heads to Blu-ray: Sonequa Martin-Green

How full a meal was season one of Discovery for you?

Oh, goodness. It was Thanksgiving dinner, basically. It was the appetizer, the entrée, the dessert. It was all of that.

What was the biggest surprise for you in terms of making the show, and playing Michael?

The biggest surprise... I would say I think what was surprising to me was just how much it continued to unfold, I think. And how deep it went, and how inclusive this entire experience and community was going to be. And also just how closely we as a company, with Discovery, became a family. That was also very surprising.

And character-wise?

Character-wise, I think I wouldn't say that anything was surprising in the sense that it shocked me or I disagreed with it, or I thought, "Ooh, why is this happening this way?" Everything definitely made sense and tracked, and I think it was an organic progression. But it was definitely thrilling to go through the ups and downs and twists and turns.