Discovery Heads to Blu-ray: Oyin Oladejo

Oyin Oladejo loved every second of both Star Trek: Discovery’s first season and her time at Star Trek Las Vegas a few weeks ago, and for good, deeply personal reasons. Aside from the fact that they were both “fantastic” experiences, Oladejo, in the days before landing her role as ops officer Joann Owosekun, had just about abandoned her dreams of acting. So now, here she was, celebrating Discovery’s first season, meeting excited fans all weekend long and gearing up for the show’s sophomore year. StarTrek.com caught up with Oladejo at STLV to discuss all of the above and more. Here’s what the soft-spoken actress had to say in this, the latest in our series of StarTrek.com interviews building toward the November 13 release of Star Trek: Discovery: Season One on Blu-ray and DVD...

How familiar were you with Star Trek when you became involved with Discovery?

I actually did not know much about Star Trek. I had heard of it in the same vein as Star Wars or Lord of The Rings, as things that you should see. But also, I did not know it was Star Trek before getting the job. It was after I got the job that I realized it was Star Trek. I was like, "This is going to be a Southern show or something." Then, the audition was very scientific. I'm like, "How... Southern show?" Then I just decided to let it go.

Can we assume that once you figured out it was Star Trek that you went and did some research?