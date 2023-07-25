Discovery Heads to Blu-ray: Jason Isaacs

Most people's biggest terror before death is public speaking, and I share that with most actors because ordinary people aren't used to having a script, so going script-free is terrifying for actors. But when you got a home crowd like this, and they start laughing and clapping at everything you say, it has a dizzying effect. I used to entertain at children's parties when I was in drama school to get my equity card.

Stop there. You entertained at birthday parties?

(Laughs). Yes, and the worst person was always the birthday boy or girl that had too much sugar, and they felt like they were kings of the universe.

OK, back to your STLV panel...

I had a kind of strange narcissistic blackout onstage because there was so much love coming from the audience, and they were so receptive. For about an hour, I felt like I was the Star Trek version of Richard Pryor. But it's a great place to be because they get it. The people sitting out there understand the things that it took me some time to understand, which is what Star Trek means out in the world beyond it being a great story and entertaining. There’s such social significance and political significance in it, and it's doing things with value as much as stories ever can. There'll never be a room where people understand that more than there was yesterday.

What was the fan question that resonated most with you?