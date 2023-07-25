Discovery Heads to Blu-Ray: Anthony Rapp

Oh my, goodness. I was incredibly satisfied. It was my first time being a regular on a TV show, so that was a whole crazy experience unto itself. But to be so spoiled by it being this TV show, I can't even begin to imagine anything better. So, yes, it was profoundly satisfying. I'm so proud. And I'm also really happy and excited with what is to come. It feels like everything got opened up. Everything got cracked open in season one, and now things in season two are getting to settle in what I hope and believe is a very meaningful way. The way it's going to connect up with everything else that's come before, I think, is also really special.

Speaking of connections, how cool were all the threads – some massive, so really subtle – linking Discovery to its TV predecessors?

I understand the skepticism in the fan community and the reluctance to believe because they care so much and they're so protective. We've been saying from the beginning, “It’s not spin. Everybody involved in this show cares deeply about Star Trek.” Especially the writers care deeply about the legacy of it and want to make sure that everything's going to be able to match up. It's a long game, though. That's one of the other things that Star Trek fandom isn't quite so used to, is this almost, like, crumbs thing that can happen where there's the long tail to it that has a payoff, but then you've earned the payoff. I believe that that's what we're doing.

What's your sense of where Stamets was when we first met him and when season one ended?

Well, so much of what was going on in the beginning was having to do with Lorca, and that getting resolved was a huge shift unto itself. Then, of course, what happened with Hugh was a huge shift unto itself. And in the middle of that was what happened with Stamets and the mycelial network. It's the big stew of all of it, and I feel like season two is where it all settles and coalesces. There's a peering into the unknown. All that stuff happened and now “What's next?” is a big question that I think is getting explored in a really interesting way.

What worked best for you about the Stamets-Culber relationship in season one?