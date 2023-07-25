Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Jul 30, 2016

    Discovery First Episode Director Announced

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    David Semel, one of Hollywood's most-prolific directors, has been tapped to direct the first episode of Star Trek: Discovery, it has been confirmed. Semel is adept at both first episodes/pilots and sci-fi/fantasy. His pilots include those for Madam Secretary, Code Black, Person of Interest, Intelligence, Legends, American Dreams, Heroes and No Ordinary Family, as well as The Man in the High Castle and the upcoming shows Pure Genius and Goliath. And among his genre credits are at least one episode each of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Roswell, Angel and My Own Worst Enemy.

