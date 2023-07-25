Discovery Episode #8 Primer

Spoiler Alert! (Stop, if you haven't seen episode #7 of Star Trek: Discovery, “Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad”)

Last Time on Discovery…

In a personal log entry, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) says, "Despite my fears to the contrary, I seem to have found my place on this discovery." She has become part of the routine, made friends -- "one, at least" -- and takes comfort in her work. Further, she notes, the U.S.S. Discovery has become the most-important weapon in the Federation's arsenal in their war against the Klingons.

Stamets (Anthony Rapp) is still acting odd, but this new, upbeat, almost-goofy Stamets is so much more pleasant than the old one that no one really takes note of the fact that he's been majorly altered by his direct connection/interaction with the spore drive.