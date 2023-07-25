Discovery Episode #6 Primer

Ah, poor Mudd. In a move that surely stirred debate amongst Star Trek fans, Lorca left Mudd behind in the cell when he and Tyler broke out. Is that really the Starfleet way? But we all know Mudd will be back, and he surely won’t be pleased with Lorca.

Stamets ultimately took matters into his own hands and made himself the guinea pig as the Tardigrade’s replacement. He succeeded, but at what cost? Near the episode’s end, Stamets and Dr. Culber stood side by side in the bathroom of their quarters, brushing their teeth and sharing their experiences of the day. Stamets detailed being immersed in an “entire universe of possibilities” he never dreamed existed, while Dr. Culber insisted that he never do anything so stupid again. As they exited the bathroom, Stamets turned back to see his reflection, which didn’t move. Ooooooh!

Next on Discovery…

In the new episode called "Lethe,” the U.S.S. Discovery crew is intrigued by their new addition, Lt. Ash Tyler.