    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published May 18, 2018

    Discovery Comic Book Adventure Continues

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek: Discovery: Succession #2 will arrive in stores Wednesday from IDW Publishing, and it's the latest installment in IDW's Discovery miniseries that ties directly into the second half of the show's first season. Mike Johnson and Kirsten Beyer, the latter a popular Trek novelist and member of the Discovery writing staff, have once again teamed up to write this tale. Angel Hernandez provides the art and A cover.

    RI A and B covers are by Elizabeth Beals and Declan Shalvey & Jordie Bellaire.

    Succession #2 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.

