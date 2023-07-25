Published May 18, 2018
Discovery Comic Book Adventure Continues
Star Trek: Discovery: Succession #2 will arrive in stores Wednesday from IDW Publishing, and it's the latest installment in IDW's Discovery miniseries that ties directly into the second half of the show's first season. Mike Johnson and Kirsten Beyer, the latter a popular Trek novelist and member of the Discovery writing staff, have once again teamed up to write this tale. Angel Hernandez provides the art and A cover.
RI A and B covers are by Elizabeth Beals and Declan Shalvey & Jordie Bellaire.
Succession #2 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99.
RI A and B covers are by Elizabeth Beals and Declan Shalvey & Jordie Bellaire.

Succession #2 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99.