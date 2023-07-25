'Discovery' Season Two Blu-ray Out in November

The special features in both releases include:

ENTER THE ENTERPRISE:Discovery's production designer, builders, actors, and producers discuss the daunting task of reviving the iconic ship's bridge.

PUTTING IT TOGETHER: Follow the real-life Discovery crew through preparation, shooting, and posting the second-season finale.

THE RED ANGEL: Go behind the scenes with Discovery's producers and directors, as well as Sonequa Martin-Green and the craftspeople who created the Red Angel and made it come to life.

DESIGNING DISCOVERY: SEASON TWO: On a show where no location exists in our world, the production and lighting design teams must create every space. Learn how they pulled it off.

PROP ME UP: SEASON TWO: Propmaster Mario Moreira takes fans through the world of Discovery props.

DRESS FOR SUCCESS: SEASON TWO: Gersha Phillips and her team discuss how costumes inform a character and how they create a spectacular array of clothing, uniforms, and armor for every kind of species.

CREATURE COMFORTS: SEASON TWO: Producers, craftsmen, and actors discuss the design process, the implementation, and the performance required to bring characters to life. Be sure to watch the one-on-one conversation between makeup artist James MacKinnon and L'Rell actress Mary Chieffo.

CREATING SPACE: There are some shots that just can't be done practically when a show is set in space. The VFX team, headed by Jason Zimmerman, pushes the envelope every week to create amazing computer graphics in order to give fans a realistic feel of space.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: THE VOYAGE OF SEASON TWO: A look at the adventures and plot twists encountered in season two by the Discovery crew.