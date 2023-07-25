Published Aug 2, 2019
'Discovery' Season Two Blu-ray Out in November
We're sharing everything you need to know about the four disc set.
Star Trek: Discovery: Season Two will arrive on Blu-ray and DVD on November 12 from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. The four-disc set will include all 14 episodes, the Star Trek: Short Treks installments "The Brightest Star" and "Runaway," and four hours of exclusive special features, among them featurettes, audio commentaries on four episodes, cast interviews, deleted scenes, and a gag reel.
In addition, fans in America, the UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain and Japan will be able to snag the Steelbook release on the same date as the Blu-ray and DVD release.
The special features in both releases include:
ENTER THE ENTERPRISE:Discovery's production designer, builders, actors, and producers discuss the daunting task of reviving the iconic ship's bridge.
PUTTING IT TOGETHER: Follow the real-life Discovery crew through preparation, shooting, and posting the second-season finale.
THE RED ANGEL: Go behind the scenes with Discovery's producers and directors, as well as Sonequa Martin-Green and the craftspeople who created the Red Angel and made it come to life.
DESIGNING DISCOVERY: SEASON TWO: On a show where no location exists in our world, the production and lighting design teams must create every space. Learn how they pulled it off.
PROP ME UP: SEASON TWO: Propmaster Mario Moreira takes fans through the world of Discovery props.
DRESS FOR SUCCESS: SEASON TWO: Gersha Phillips and her team discuss how costumes inform a character and how they create a spectacular array of clothing, uniforms, and armor for every kind of species.
CREATURE COMFORTS: SEASON TWO: Producers, craftsmen, and actors discuss the design process, the implementation, and the performance required to bring characters to life. Be sure to watch the one-on-one conversation between makeup artist James MacKinnon and L'Rell actress Mary Chieffo.
CREATING SPACE: There are some shots that just can't be done practically when a show is set in space. The VFX team, headed by Jason Zimmerman, pushes the envelope every week to create amazing computer graphics in order to give fans a realistic feel of space.
STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: THE VOYAGE OF SEASON TWO: A look at the adventures and plot twists encountered in season two by the Discovery crew.
Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 Comes to Blu-ray
CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment also announced the international release dates for the collections. They will arrive on November 18 in the United Kingdom, November 19 in Italy, November 21 in Germany, November 22 in Spain, November 25 in the Nordics, November 27 in Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg, November 28 in Denmark, and December 4 in France. Release dates for Japan and Australia will be announced in the near future.
Star Trek: Discovery streams exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and is distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space Channel and OTT service Crave.