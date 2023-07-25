Published Jul 22, 2017
Discovery Cast Surprises Fans at Comic-Con
"Let's get out there!" Jason Isaacs shouted, and with that, Isaacs, Sonequa Martin-Green and much of the Star Trek: Discovery cast ventured out on to Fifth Avenue to surprise San Diego Comic-Con attendees waiting to enter the Discovery Gallery.
Martin-Green and Isaacs were joined by their co-stars Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman and James Frain. All of the actors greeted and interacted with fans in the gallery, and posed for a few photos. And, at one point, the cast as a whole even joined a few lucky fans to pose for photos in the Discovery captain's chair.
"We've been working on the show for months and months," Doug Jones told StarTrek.com. "I'm happy to be here because I'm so excited for the fans to finally get a taste of Discovery."
StarTrek.com also talked to Mary Wiseman, "I grew up a Star Trek: The Next Generation fan," and she is currently dating a "certified Trekkie," who's helped her appreciate Star Trek even more.
Next up: "MEET STARFLEET" STAR TREK: DISCOVERY PANEL, today at 2:30pm in Ballroom 20.