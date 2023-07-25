Discovery Cast Chats at NYCC

Your upcoming installment of Star Trek: Short Treks is “The Brightest Star,” in which we’ll see a younger Saru on his home planet, Kaminar. Tell us a bit about the planet…

It's kind of a vacation destination, yes. When you see it you'll be like, “Oh, I kind of want to end up there.” We have rich plant life, we have water, we have landscaping, we have a village. But… you'll see. Think of where would a race of supermodel aliens live.

How helpful, informative, for you was it to learn more about Saru’s background?

It was, because in the short we go back and discover how he grew up and (about) his curiosity, how it got him off the planet. He's the only one of his kind who's ever been off that planet. He's the one who joined Starfleet, and the first to go through the Starfleet and become an officer. So, you find out in the short how much fear I did deal with in my real world, and how it became part of our daily routine. Here was just an inherent thing that we just had to live with, even though it looks euphoric and vacation-like, there's something dastardly going on with our predator species. So, we get to know more about all that through the short and in season two, there's some tie-in.

WILSON CRUZ