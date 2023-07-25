Published Apr 2, 2019
The Dominion's at it Again
Prisoners and interrogators clash in 'Star Trek: Timelines'' new Mega-Event 'Captive Intent.'
The Dominion’s penchants for interrogation and torture, especially when practiced by its Cardassian members, are infamous in the Alpha Quadrant. If Federation citizens are being abducted, wouldn’t you want to save them from falling into the hands of the galaxy’s cruelest interrogators? You’re about to have that chance.
Beam into Star Trek Timelines for a month-long Mega-Event focused on prisoners and interrogators from across Star Trek’s history.
After undertaking a confidential mission, Tom Paris reported that he lost contact with Major Kira Nerys. He is requesting assistance in locating her and investigating her claims of a hidden enclave of prisoners who disappeared from the Alpha Quadrant during the Dominion War. They’re rumored to be held captive by the former security chief of Terok Nor, Thrax.
Who knows what horrific torture Thrax’s prisoners might be enduring? Starfleet needs you to investigate these claims and locate the Major and the other imprisoned citizens. Uncover the truth in the “Captive Intent” Mega-Event.
Over the course of four events, you will meet and have the chance to recruit new crew from Star Trek: Discovery, including Prison Break Lorca and Armed Phillipa Georgiou. There will also be iconic characters including the Rura Penthe Commandant from Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Prisoner Spock from Star Trek: The Original Series, and Year of Hell Paris from Star Trek: Voyager.
Prepare for your mission by checking out the schedule of events featured in the “Captive Intent” Mega-Event:
• April 4 – The Stolen Years (Hybrid Faction/Galaxy Event)• April 11 – Neutral Representation (Faction Event)• April 18 – In Word and Deed (Galaxy Event)• April 25 – Shackled to the Stars (Skirmish Event)
Accept Starfleet’s assignment by playing Star Trek Timelines via the App Store, Google Play Store, Amazon App Store, Steam, or Facebook. For more information, tune in to the Star Trek Timelines Facebook page.
Star Trek Timelines merges the characters, stories and settings from Star Trek: The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise and now Star Trek: Discovery. Gather your favorite heroes - or villains - to build your dream crew, explore the galaxy and lead Starfleet through a crisis threatening the very fabric of time and space.