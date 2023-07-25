The Dominion's at it Again

After undertaking a confidential mission, Tom Paris reported that he lost contact with Major Kira Nerys. He is requesting assistance in locating her and investigating her claims of a hidden enclave of prisoners who disappeared from the Alpha Quadrant during the Dominion War. They’re rumored to be held captive by the former security chief of Terok Nor, Thrax.

Who knows what horrific torture Thrax’s prisoners might be enduring? Starfleet needs you to investigate these claims and locate the Major and the other imprisoned citizens. Uncover the truth in the “Captive Intent” Mega-Event.

Over the course of four events, you will meet and have the chance to recruit new crew from Star Trek: Discovery, including Prison Break Lorca and Armed Phillipa Georgiou. There will also be iconic characters including the Rura Penthe Commandant from Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Prisoner Spock from Star Trek: The Original Series, and Year of Hell Paris from Star Trek: Voyager.