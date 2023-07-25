Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Oct 19, 2017

    Discovery Captain's Duty Uniform Coming Soon

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Are you itching to cosplay Captain Lorca or Captain Georgiou to such a degree that Jason Isaacs and Michelle Yeoh might be jealous? Well, you'll soon get your chance, as ANOVOS has just unveiled its upcoming Star Trek: Discovery Captain's Duty Uniform, a costume replica created using reference taken from original, screen-used production assets. The product is available now for pre-order.

    Among the highlights of the uniform:

    • Ensemble is available in the Captain's Variant with Command Gold details.
    • Fabric is 90% athletic spandex with 10% speciality contrast spandex fabric for channel stitching, dyed to match production colors.
    • Diagonal full-length zipper functionality for tunic.
    • Raised rubberized Delta print for tunic and pant inset detail panels is custom-made.
    • Side and shoulder striping for tunic and pant is raised rubberized print.
    • Gold rubberized print striping in shoulder contrast panels of tunic.
    • Hook and bar attachment points to secure tunic to pant for optimal fit.
    • Replicated zipper pulls as per the original assets.
    • Functional pockets on thighs.
    • Screen printed knee detail.
    • Ensemble includes one (1) Command division insignia badge, (via Quantum Mechanix).

    The Star Trek: Discovery Captain's Duty Uniform will ship in the summer of 2018. ANOVOS is offering a special introductory price of $467 (15% off) now until October 23, after which it will be priced at $550. Go to http://bit.ly/star_trek_discovery to take advantage of the pre-order discounted price.

