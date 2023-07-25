Discovery Captain's Duty Uniform Coming Soon

Are you itching to cosplay Captain Lorca or Captain Georgiou to such a degree that Jason Isaacs and Michelle Yeoh might be jealous? Well, you'll soon get your chance, as ANOVOS has just unveiled its upcoming Star Trek: Discovery Captain's Duty Uniform, a costume replica created using reference taken from original, screen-used production assets. The product is available now for pre-order.

Among the highlights of the uniform: