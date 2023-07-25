Published Jul 17, 2017
Discovery Beams Into Comic-Con
Discovery Beams Into Comic-Con
Star Trek: Discovery is set to boldly go to San Diego Comic-Con International this week, with a slate of activities designed to give Trek fans their most-extensive look yet at the upcoming series.
"MEET STARFLEET" STAR TREK: DISCOVERY PANELSaturday, July 22 at 2:30pm in Ballroom 20
Over 50 years ago, the world was first introduced to what would quickly become a cultural phenomenon. Star Trek was a television series that inspired developments in science and technology, broke social barriers, and transported viewers around the globe to new adventures and uncharted frontiers. This fall, Star Trek: Discovery follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, while learning that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. Join cast members Sonequa Martin-Green, Jason Isaacs, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp and James Frain, alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Gretchen J. Berg, Heather Kadin, Aaron Harberts and Akiva Goldsman for a conversation and introduction to Discovery.
The panel will be moderated by series guest star Rainn Wilson, who is set to play Harry Mudd, the charismatic conman and intergalactic criminal first introduced in Star Trek: The Original Series.
STAR TREK: DISCOVERY GALLERY TAKEOVERThursday, July 20 to Sunday, July 23
CBS is creating a fully immersive Discovery experience at the Michael J. Wolf Fine Arts Gallery (363 Fifth Avenue); Comic-Con badges are not mandatory for entry. The exhibit will feature the debut of - and a photo opportunity with - the U.S.S. Discovery captain’s chair and will showcase additional props, costumes, sketches and more from Discovery. One thousand fans each day will receive complimentary limited-edition Discovery posters, and the location will also house an official Star Trek Shop with items exclusive to Comic-Con.
STAR TREK: DISCOVERY PEDICABSThursday, July 20 to Sunday, July 23
Fans can get free "intergalactic" rides throughout the Gaslamp District in pedicabs inspired by the design of the U.S.S. Discovery’s captain’s chair. The pedicabs will feature the series’ chair’s distinctive stitched black seats as well as video monitors built into its arm rests which, in this case, will screen trailers for the highly anticipated new show. As an added touch, each vehicle will display an illuminated U.S.S. Discovery delta shield on the back.
#TREKDISCOVERY CHALLENGEFriday, July 21 & Saturday, July 22
Fans can take part in the #TrekDiscovery Challenge when they encounter an array of authentically costumed Trek ambassadors, representing crews from five of the Star Trek television series (The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise). Fans who post photos of themselves with each of the five series’ crews - and also in the Discovery captain’s chair at the Michael J. Wolf Fine Arts Gallery - and who tag all six photos with the #TrekDiscovery challenge hashtag on Twitter or Instagram, will be eligible to win a Roku streaming stick and a subscription to CBS All Access. Prizes will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans can find clues regarding the location of the #TrekDiscovery crews by following @StarTrek on Twitter and Instagram.