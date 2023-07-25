Discovery Beams Into Comic-Con

Fans can take part in the #TrekDiscovery Challenge when they encounter an array of authentically costumed Trek ambassadors, representing crews from five of the Star Trek television series (The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise). Fans who post photos of themselves with each of the five series’ crews - and also in the Discovery captain’s chair at the Michael J. Wolf Fine Arts Gallery - and who tag all six photos with the #TrekDiscovery challenge hashtag on Twitter or Instagram, will be eligible to win a Roku streaming stick and a subscription to CBS All Access. Prizes will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans can find clues regarding the location of the #TrekDiscovery crews by following @StarTrek on Twitter and Instagram.