Discovery Around the World: Blackpool, Fan Expo & More

Asked for their most-exciting moments so far on the show, the actors were not without replies. Rapp explained that his was “Holding a phaser and a communicator at the same time, and saying into the communicator ‘Energize’. I was in the scene with Sonequa, and in between takes, I was literally like, ‘Oh, whoa!” Isaacs, not surprisingly, referenced his captain’s chair. “I try not to get too excited, but then we got onto the bridge there was a chair there, calling my name. It’s going, ‘Stick your ass on me’ and I wouldn’t do it. I spent the first two or three episodes conducting the war, standing like the torpedoes were members of an orchestra. I just put off sitting in the chair. My buttocks where William Shatner and Sir Patrick Stewart and so many others have placed their holy buttocks?! It’s too great.”