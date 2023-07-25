Discovery Airing with Klingon Subtitles in Netflix Territories

Star Trek: Discovery made its international debut September 25 in all Netflix territories (except the United States and Canada), and it did so on the heels of a new Klingon-centric minute-long trailer (which you can view below) and some cool news. The cool news is this: all 15 Discovery episodes will be available to watch on Netflix with Klingon subtitles. Star Trek: Discovery airs Sunday nights on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. The series airs on Mondays on Netflix in the rest of the world.