Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Sep 27, 2017

    Discovery Airing with Klingon Subtitles in Netflix Territories

    Discovery Airing with Klingon Subtitles in Netflix Territories

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek: Discovery made its international debut September 25 in all Netflix territories (except the United States and Canada), and it did so on the heels of a new Klingon-centric minute-long trailer (which you can view below) and some cool news. The cool news is this: all 15 Discovery episodes will be available to watch on Netflix with Klingon subtitles. Star Trek: Discovery airs Sunday nights on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. The series airs on Mondays on Netflix in the rest of the world.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top