Directing a Drama With Jonathan Frakes

Before you knew which episode you’d get, what was going through your mind when you learned you were going to have the opportunity to direct on TNG?

JF: Well, frankly, I felt I had put my time in. As I said, I had shadowed for the better part of two and a half years, and our seasons were 26 episodes each. I distinctly remember that I was living in Genie [Francis]’s house in Tarzana [California] before we were married, and one day I said, You know what, I’m not acting today. I think I’ll just stay home. She told me that’s exactly what Rick’s waiting for you to do. The minute you show any lack of interest, he’ll have a good excuse not to give you [the opportunity]. So I got my ass in the car and went to work [laughs].

Genie helped keep me on track. Rick was very generous, we kidded about it and called it ‘Paramount University,’ because it was all there. Eventually I got to go to the pre-production meetings, the casting sessions, visual effects sessions, concept meetings, and meetings with Herman Zimmerman and the art department. That whole family, which is still a huge part of my life, was frankly very supportive.

When I arrived on the set for the first day of shooting “The Offspring,” our soundman was Alan Bernard, and his son David gave me a megaphone — an old school, 1930s director’s megaphone, that the whole company had signed to wish me luck. I still have it, and that was the vibe.

I know you were happy to have a ‘Data episode’ to direct, but when did you realize that “The Offspring” would be a particularly special installment?

JF: Well, in addition to being a Data episode, it was René Echevarria’s first episode. As you know, he became one of our stalwarts, as well as a producer on Deep Space Nine. He was a member of that incredible writing staff that Ronald D. Moore, Ira Steven Behr, Nareen Shankar, Brannon Braga, and that group assembled. As the story has been told to me, [“The Offspring”] was his spec script that he had submitted to Michael Piller, who was generous enough to read unsolicited scripts from young writers. Michael was fabulous, and a wonderful piano player.

Hallie Todd, who played Lal, turned out to be genius. Nicolas Coster I had known from [soap operas], so I had really good guest stars. I had the support of the shooting company, and my friends in the cast just took the piss out of me all day, but delivered in a way that only friends can. It was a real lightning in a bottle situation for me.

Most people aren’t aware of the dedication involved in directing. Once you’re assigned an episode, what is the initial step in your process?

JF: Generally, the prep part of your life as a director continues to be the most important aspect. We start with the concept meeting, where the writer and the showrunners tell the director, the department heads, the editor, and a handful of people what the story as they see it is. So that sets the tone for the whole month of your life. Then comes the individual meetings with casting, costumes, props, stunts, visual and special effects, and more as the week goes on. Another important element is what I call DGA [Director’s Guild of America] Theatre, where you walk the set, you visualize where you think the actors will be, where the entrances and exits will be, and therefore you set your camera positions in your mind.

Bob Justman was a real advocate for me and a source of support, as well as a link back to The Original Series. He told me to never, ever go on the set without a shot list. All during prep, in my scripts, you’ll see shit in both columns where I’m writing down what I think. Transition shots, with which you transition in and out of scenes, are essential. The opening shot of each act is essential. I still use a paper script, though a lot of people have moved on to the big iPad that Olatunde Osunsanmi and Doug Aarniokoski use. I’m very attached to the tangibility of a paper script.