Dilithium Weekend Event

Star Trek Online is currently running a special weekend event where you can earn bonus Dilithium Ore by playing content throughout the game. This event will run until Monday, May 5th, 2014 at 10AM PDT.

During the event, bonus Dilithium Ore will be provided for the following content:

• Vlugta Asteroid Field:

o 100% Bonus Dilithium Ore for Daily Mining Missions

o 100% Bonus to all Rich Dilithium Claims

• Fleet Dilithium Mine:

o 100% Bonus Dilithium Ore for Daily Mining Missions

• Everywhere else in the game: (including turning in Marks/Neural Processors/Cybernetic Implants, etc.)

o 50% Bonus Dilithium Ore

Joining the fun at Star Trek Online is easy and free. Just visit startrekonline.com, register for a free account and then download and install the game. Once you've done that, just log in with your new account and you're ready to discover the entire Star Trek Online universe.

Get your EV Suit on, grab your mining laser, and we'll see you in-game!