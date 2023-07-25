Dilithium Mine Featured Project

As fleets have expanded their holdings and rosters, a need to secure their supply chains has developed. To ensure that they have enough power to keep up with their demands, fleets have staked out claims on the dilithium-rich asteroids of the Vlugta asteroid belt.

Similar to Fleet Starbases and Embassies, special projects will become available from time to time for fleets’ Dilithium Mines. Completion of these special projects will unlock new features to expand the commercial and technological appearance of your mine. Be quick, though – when a special project becomes available, it will only be available for a limited time; you must start the project before the end of the feature. Once you’ve started the project, you can keep working on it until it’s finished, even if the special event ends. As with Starbases and Embassies, you can only work on one special project at a time, so act fast.