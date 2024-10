“Greetings,” Apple’s latest commercial for the just-introduced iPhone 5c, features an array of people greeting friends or family – in their native tongues -- on their colorful new iPhones. Among those people? A pair of Star Trek fans in full, homemade Klingon regalia. And, of course, they’re speaking Klingon. Check out the spot now, and look for the Klingons at the 38-second mark.