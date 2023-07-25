Did You See 'Retired' Nimoy In The Emmy Opening?

Not that we or likely you have any problem with this whatsoever, but Leonard Nimoy is absolutely the busiest retired actor on the planet. The Star Trek legend popped up last night on the Emmy Awards® ceremony, appearing as the President of Television in a mostly pre-recorded opening sequence in which host Jane Lynch sang and danced and interacted with cast members from such shows as Entourage, Mad Men and Big Bang Theory, as well as with the Verizon Guy, Randy Jackson and more. Click here to check out the sequence. We thought Nimoy looked and sounded great. What do you think?