    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    Published Nov 10, 2013

    Did You Know A Klingon Won on Election Day?

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek
    Deep Space Nine
    Voyager
    Enterprise
    Martok

    Hertzler, on Thursday, posted a note on his Facebook page addressing his big win at the polls:

    “Thank you all... all you folks who have sent such meaningful thoughts and "grats" on the election. I do live in a wonderful part of the world and will do all I can to make it even better. My first precept I feel should be "First do no harm." That's the least I can do... but I will try to do much more... investing my time and energy and creativity in this very real world that needs so much positation... it hurts. "Positation" was a Bill Ball word, a man, a great man of the American Stage, who gave me an opportunity that really changed my life back in the day... Positation is the order of this day. Thanks again my friends...far and wide. Jgh”

