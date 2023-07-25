Did You Ever Take "A Klingon Challenge"?

It may go too far to call “A Klingon Challenge” a “lost episode” of Star Trek: The Next Generation, however, the VCR adventure included in Decipher, Inc.’s interactive board game certainly has the pedigree. In the early 1990s, gaming companies cleverly recognized the ubiquity of VCR players in homes could be a new market for interactive games. While the adventures and instructions shown on the VCR tapes that accompanied these games stayed the same, the random and variable nature of the board game component made each play experience different. Star Trek joined the fad in 1993 when Decipher premiered their Star Trek: The Next Generation Interactive VCR board game: A Klingon Challenge. Packaged originally in a white box, the game included stickers, 12 character pieces, 56 access cards, 12 Klingon bij card (more on bij later), an imaginative playing board of the U.S.S. Enterprise 1701-D, and most importantly, a 60-minute video tape.