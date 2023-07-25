Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published May 17, 2016

    Did You Ever Take "A Klingon Challenge"?

    By Maria Jose and John Tenuto

    It may go too far to call “A Klingon Challenge” a “lost episode” of Star Trek: The Next Generation, however, the VCR adventure included in Decipher, Inc.’s interactive board game certainly has the pedigree. In the early 1990s, gaming companies cleverly recognized the ubiquity of VCR players in homes could be a new market for interactive games. While the adventures and instructions shown on the VCR tapes that accompanied these games stayed the same, the random and variable nature of the board game component made each play experience different. Star Trek joined the fad in 1993 when Decipher premiered their Star Trek: The Next Generation Interactive VCR board game: A Klingon Challenge. Packaged originally in a white box, the game included stickers, 12 character pieces, 56 access cards, 12 Klingon bij card (more on bij later), an imaginative playing board of the U.S.S. Enterprise 1701-D, and most importantly, a 60-minute video tape.

    Maria Jose and John Tenuto are both sociology professors at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois, specializing in popular culture and subculture studies. The Tenutos have conducted extensive research on the history of
    , and have presented at venues such as Creation Conventions and the St. Louis Science Center. They have written for the official
    and their extensive collection of
    items has been featured in
    . Their theory about the “20-Year Nostalgia Cycle” and research on
    fans has been featured on WGN News, BBC Radio, and in the documentary
    . They recently researched all known paperwork from the making of the classic episode "Space Seed" and are excited to be sharing some previously unreported information about Khan's first adventure with fellow fans. Contact the Tenutos at jtenuto@clcillinois.edu or mjtenuto@clcillinois.edu.

