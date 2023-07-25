Published Dec 27, 2016
Did Queen Elizabeth II Cosplay McCoy?
Queen Elizabeth II seemed to be channeling her inner Star Trek fan on Christmas Day. And that's because, during her traditional year-ending address, she wore a blue ensemble, complete with black collar and a dangling brooch, that had Trek fans all over the globe sharing their love of her impressive cosplay skills.
Make no Bones about it, we thought she rocked it -- though we kind of wish she'd beamed up at the end of the message.