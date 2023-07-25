Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Dec 27, 2016

    Did Queen Elizabeth II Cosplay McCoy?

    Did Queen Elizabeth II Cosplay McCoy?

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Queen Elizabeth II seemed to be channeling her inner Star Trek fan on Christmas Day. And that's because, during her traditional year-ending address, she wore a blue ensemble, complete with black collar and a dangling brooch, that had Trek fans all over the globe sharing their love of her impressive cosplay skills.

    Make no Bones about it, we thought she rocked it -- though we kind of wish she'd beamed up at the end of the message.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top