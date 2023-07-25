Diamond Select Unveils New Replica Klingon Disruptors

It seems as if the Klingons have taken over Diamond Select Toys. Diamond Select recently introduced hyper-detailed Klingon Bird of Prey electronic ships, and now they're back with a pair of electronic replicas of the Klingon disruptor. The disruptors feature three different settings, with a thumb trigger activating single shot, rapid-fire and "disintegrate" sound effects, and there's a flickering red LED at the muzzle.