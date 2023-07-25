Published Feb 28, 2013
Diamond Select Unveils New Replica Klingon Disruptors
It seems as if the Klingons have taken over Diamond Select Toys. Diamond Select recently introduced hyper-detailed Klingon Bird of Prey electronic ships, and now they're back with a pair of electronic replicas of the Klingon disruptor. The disruptors feature three different settings, with a thumb trigger activating single shot, rapid-fire and "disintegrate" sound effects, and there's a flickering red LED at the muzzle.
The standard version is based on the weapon as seen in Star Trek: The Next Generation.
Action Figure Xpress will offer an exclusive model based on Commander Kruge's weapon of choice.
The products will be available later this month, with the TNG disruptor available at comic shops, specialty stores and online retailers, and the Kruge version at Shopfax.com only.