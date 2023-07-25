Diamond Select Toys' Enterprise-A Electronic Ship Ready to Take Flight

The Enterprise NCC-1701-A sounds include Alert, Impulse Engines, Phasers, Photons, Warp Drive Engaging and Transporter. Additionally, the product features dialogue from The Undiscovered Country and also Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home and Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, including:

Kirk: My friends, we've come home.McCoy: What's the matter Jim?Kirk: I miss my old chair.Kirk: Engine room, we'll need all the power you can muster, mister.Kirk: Let's see what she's got.Kirk: Kirk to Scotty, lower shields.Sulu: We stand ready to assist you.Uhura: Mr. Spock, Starfleet is screaming.Chekov: We must respond personally.Scotty: Captain, she's packing quiet a wallop.Kirk: Where's that damned torpedo!McCoy: She's ready Jim, lock and load!Kirk: FIRE!Kirk: Once again we've saved civilization as we know it.Spock: If I were human, I believe my response would be "Go to hell."Kirk: Second star to the right, and straight on 'til morning.