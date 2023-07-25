Published Jul 19, 2014
Diamond Select Toys' Enterprise-A Electronic Ship Ready to Take Flight
The Enterprise NCC-1701-A is set to take flight again thanks to Diamond Select Toys, which will soon offer a Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country Enterprise-A Electronic Ship. The 16-inch model features all-new lights, sound and paint, with every detail based on the ship's appearance in The Undiscovered Country, making it the ideal companion piece to Diamond Select Toys' previously released Klingon Bird of Prey and U.S.S. Excelsior ships.
The Enterprise NCC-1701-A sounds include Alert, Impulse Engines, Phasers, Photons, Warp Drive Engaging and Transporter. Additionally, the product features dialogue from The Undiscovered Country and also Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home and Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, including:
Kirk: My friends, we've come home.McCoy: What's the matter Jim?Kirk: I miss my old chair.Kirk: Engine room, we'll need all the power you can muster, mister.Kirk: Let's see what she's got.Kirk: Kirk to Scotty, lower shields.Sulu: We stand ready to assist you.Uhura: Mr. Spock, Starfleet is screaming.Chekov: We must respond personally.Scotty: Captain, she's packing quiet a wallop.Kirk: Where's that damned torpedo!McCoy: She's ready Jim, lock and load!Kirk: FIRE!Kirk: Once again we've saved civilization as we know it.Spock: If I were human, I believe my response would be "Go to hell."Kirk: Second star to the right, and straight on 'til morning.
The product will come packaged in a full-color window box with Try-Me feature and will cost $65.00. Visit www.diamondselecttoys.com to pre-order.