    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Nov 9, 2012

    Diamond Select Introduces New Kirk Action Figure

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Captain James T. Kirk is back in action… as an action figure. Available now, the Star Trek Select Kirk Figure is a Diamond Select Release, designed and sculpted by Art Asylum. Part of an all-new Star Trek action figure line created for collectors, Kirk comes along with a part of the Enterprise bridge and can be displayed in a battle with Khan (from the episode “Space Seed”). The Star Trek Select Kirk is a 7-inch scale figure that is complemented by interchangeable parts for various display options and a diorama-style accessory (the bridge piece), and it comes packaged in a display-friendly Select package. It costs $24.99.



