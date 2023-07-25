Diamond Select Introduces New Kirk Action Figure

Captain James T. Kirk is back in action… as an action figure. Available now, the Star Trek Select Kirk Figure is a Diamond Select Release, designed and sculpted by Art Asylum. Part of an all-new Star Trek action figure line created for collectors, Kirk comes along with a part of the Enterprise bridge and can be displayed in a battle with Khan (from the episode “Space Seed”). The Star Trek Select Kirk is a 7-inch scale figure that is complemented by interchangeable parts for various display options and a diorama-style accessory (the bridge piece), and it comes packaged in a display-friendly Select package. It costs $24.99.